Massachusetts bar named as one of the best Irish bars in the U.S

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and what screams St. Patty’s Day then beer and an Irish pub.

According to 2023 data, Massachusetts has over 828 bars and 1,645 beer, wine, and liquor stores so it’s easy to find a place to celebrate...but what place is the best.

A recent article from Travel Channel looked at the 11 Best Irish Bars in the U.S. From Chicago to San Francisco to Philly and every big city in between, the list includes one bar from Massachusetts.

The Burren, Somerville, Massachusetts

Owned by two Irish fiddle players, this has become a must-stop spot for Irish music icons including U2 and the Chieftains. The Burren hosts live Irish music as well as Irish step dancing.

Doyle’s Cafe in Jamaica Plain was also on the list but has since closed.

For the full list of Best Irish Bars in the U.S., visit the link here.

