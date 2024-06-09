Mass. woman wins $2M prize on $50 scratch ticket purchased at gas station

A Massachusetts woman is celebrating after she recently won a $2 million lottery prize on a $50 scratch ticket that she purchased at a gas station.

Vera Saykina, of Springfield, is the second $2 million prize winner in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Saykina, who chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000, purchased her winning ticket at the Shell at 940 Bellmont Avenue in Springfield.

The gas station receives a $20,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

With an overall prize payout of 82.0 percent, “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” has the highest payout percentage of any game ever offered by the Massachusetts Lottery.

The odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 4.10.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW