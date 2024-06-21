Mass. woman caught speeding with kids in car was more than twice legal limit, police say

A Massachusetts woman was arrested on Thursday night for operating under the influence and speeding with two children in her car, authorities announced Friday.

Megan Najarian, 49, is slated to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including operating under the influence, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding, and two counts of child endangerment while operating under the influence, according to the Reading Police Department.

Officers on patrol in the area of Salem and Harrison streets in Reading just before 9 p.m. observed Najarian behind the wheel of a white Honda Odyssey that was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

When officers ultimately stopped Najarian on Lowell Street after several attempts to pull her over, police said they noticed two children in the back seat of the Honda.

Najarian’s blood-alcohol level was .20, which is more than twice the legal limit, according to police.

“A preliminary investigation, including a field sobriety test, determined that Najarian was operating under the influence,” police said in a statement.

Najarian was taken into custody without incident and her children were released into the custody of their father.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

