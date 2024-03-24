Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts dropped more than 10% during the week ending March 16 compared with the previous week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 4,629, down from 5,129 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 210,000 the same week, down 2,000.

Missouri had the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, 50.8%. Oregon had the largest decrease, 51.4%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Mass. unemployment claims down over 10%