Mass. State Lottery: This Nantucket diner sold two big winner tickets since March

Hyannis resident Garen Downie, who works on Nantucket, won a $2 million prize June 10 with a $50 instant ticket he bought at Old South Diner on the island.

It’s not the first time for the lucky diner.

Three months ago, on March 11, Jose Fontanez of Boston was visiting his girlfriend on Nantucket when he won $1 million on a scratcher he bought ― you guessed it ― at Old South Diner.

Diner owner Kiran Thapa Magar said Wednesday that the bonus the store received for selling the tickets ― $30,000 ― is allowing him to finish renovating the restaurant portion of his business, which he hopes to reopen next week. He has been selling coffee, takeout and lottery tickets in the market, but the restaurant will add seating for the Chinese food, pizza and burgers later in the day.

Garen O. Downie won $2 million on a $50 scratch ticket he bought at Old South Diner on Nantucket. Downie works on the island.

Christian Teja, director of communications for the Massachusetts State Lottery, said Wednesday that it’s not unheard of to have two big winners sold at one place ― it happens two to five times a year with the lottery’s annual sale of $4 billion in instant tickets.

“You see it basically at the high volume stores. To see it in a place like Nantucket is more unusual than in some other high-volume places in more populated areas,” he said.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 14,255 people live on Nantucket year-round, but with seasonal residents and tourists, that number swells to 80,000 in July and August.

Downie won his $2 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Lifetime Millions” $50 instant ticket game, choosing to take a $1.3 million lump sum before taxes, which he told lottery officials he would invest.

Jose A. Fontanez of Boston bought his $1 million ticket for $10 at Old South Diner while visiting his girlfriend on Nantucket.

What are the odds of $50 winning $2 million?

The “Lifetime Millions” game, which the Lottery introduced in February, offered 1 in 6.3 million odds; there are three $2 million prizes remaining.

Fontanez won his $1 million instant prize in the state lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” $10 game. Odds are a little better in this game – 1 in 2 million – with 8 million-dollar prizes offered, three claimed and five remaining. Fontanez said he will use his before-tax $650,000 to buy a house.

Teja pointed out that people can go to massachusettslottery.com and check each game’s remaining prizes in real time before buying a ticket.

More than two-thirds of the lottery’s sales are in scratch tickets, Teja said, with dozens of new games introduced each year to replace games that sell out or are pulled because all of their big prizes have been claimed.

Why is Massachusetts known in the lottery world?

"The Massachusetts State Lottery was the first lottery in the world to introduce a scratch ticket,” Teja said. “It was 50 years ago, in May.”

The lottery is celebrating the anniversary with a new The Instant Game, a $2 ticket named in honor of the original $1 ticket. The new ticket has the same color scheme and focuses on the 50th anniversary with four $50,000 top prizes, a $50 bonus box and multiple $50 instant prizes. There will also be second-chance drawings as there were in 1974.

“Over the last 50 years, instant tickets have become a leading product for lotteries across the country, and it all started here in Massachusetts,” State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, said in a written statement.

“The new retro ticket is a fun way to celebrate this milestone and to recognize the significance of the original ticket on the entire industry.”

Gwenn Friss is the editor of CapeWeek and covers entertainment, restaurants and the arts. Contact her at gfriss@capecodonline.com. Follow her or X, formerly Twitter: @dailyrecipeCCT

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Nantucket diner sold $1 million and $2 million winning Lottery tickets