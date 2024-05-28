Mass shooting in Sacramento leads to several people shot on Memorial Day

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department is currently at the scene of a mass shooting where at least five people were shot.



Around 8:18 p.m., officers said they responded to the area of Coral Gables Court and Meadowview Road in South Sacramento where several people, including a minor, were struck by gunfire. The victims were taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed. A heavy police presence remains at the scene.

Additional details will be provided as information becomes available.

