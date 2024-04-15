Mass Shooting Outside New Orleans Nightclub Leaves 1 Dead, 11 Injured

Police have not yet identified a shooter or shooters

Google Maps A mass shooting occurred outside Republic NOLA (pictured), a nightclub in New Orleans at 11:56 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

The woman who was fatally shot has not yet been identified. Six women and five men, all of whom were adults, were also injured in the shooting

Police are still investigating a possible motive for the Sunday night gunfire

This is the fourth mass shooting in New Orleans so far this year

One woman is dead and 11 more people injured following a mass shooting outside a New Orleans nightclub just before midnight Sunday, April 14.

At that time, shots rang out on the 800 block of South Peters Street, per the New Orleans Police Department.

The press release from police, who declined to provide additional details Monday, does not further specify the location of the shooting, but Nola.com, WWL Louisiana and WDSU report that the shooting occurred at Republic NOLA, a popular nightclub in the city's Warehouse District. All victims of the shooting were adults.

At a nearby hotel, Kelsey Holt of Nashville awoke to the sound of six or seven gunshots, she told Nola.com

From her window, Holt said she saw 30 to 40 people “pouring out” of the club. Some fled down the street, while others propped themselves up against the club’s exterior, she told the outlet.



An unnamed witness inside the nightclub told WDSU, "When I heard the shots I ran to the bathroom and grabbed a couple people who were with me and kinda got low.”

The witness added, “We stayed until it got settled but nobody knew what was next or if there would be more shots. There was a lot of panic and a lot of chaos.”

Responding officers found one woman “fatally shot lying on the sidewalk” per police, who did not identify the woman, saying in the press release that the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office would release her identity and conduct an autopsy to determine her exact cause of death.

Four bullets had riddled through the club’s padlocked doors, Nola.com reports. A car parked near the nightclub had also been hit by gunfire, per WWL Louisiana.

Republic NOLA’s owner, Nick Thomas, told Nola.com Monday morning that the incident occurred “entirely outside” his venue and that “luckily all of the staff are safe.”

Police have not yet identified the shooter or shooters involved in the incident or a motive, per the press release, which notes that the investigation is “ongoing.”



Some of the six women and five men injured in Sunday night’s shooting were taken to a local hospital by EMS, while others were driven there by civilians, per police.

“This type of violence has no place in our State,” Gov. Jeff Landry tweeted in a statement Monday morning.

Louisiana has seen eight mass shootings so far this year, per the Gun Violence Archive, which keeps state-by-state statistics on such shootings, which it defines as a shooting injuring at least four people excluding the shooter.

Half of those shootings were in New Orleans, per the archive.

“We urgently need common-sense gun reform measures and violence reduction programs in our community,” U.S. Rep. Troy Carter tweeted Monday morning in response to the latest mass shooting. “Too many lives have been lost.”



Those with information about the investigation are urged to call homicide detective Donald Willyard at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867).



