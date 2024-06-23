Mass. Senate passes plastic bag ban, now to House. New Bedford repealing its ban.

BOSTON — The state Senate Thursday passed legislation banning single-use plastic bags, making straws and plasticware available by request only, and making it easier to recycle.

The legislation passed by a vote of 38-2, according to a Senate press release.

Having passed the Senate, the legislation now goes to the House for consideration.

State Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues: 'vital legislation'

“This vital legislation is another step forward toward eradicating plastics, a top environmental offender, in our everyday life,” said state Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues, D-Westport, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

An Act to reduce plastic will prohibit carry-out plastic bags at retail stores statewide and require stores to charge 10 cents for recycled paper bags, five cents of which will be allocated to environmental protection measures, according to the release. The other five cents will go toward retailer expenses.

The bill provides a limited exemption from the requirement to collect 10 cents for small local retailers.

Plastic bag ban already in effect in much of state

As of May 2023, 162 Massachusetts cities and towns, making up nearly 70% of the state’s population, already regulated single-use plastic bags, according to the Sierra Club of Massachusetts. That tally didn't include New Bedford's ban.

It is the second time the Massachusetts Senate has taken action to prohibit single-use plastic bags.

New Bedford city councilors are a vote away from repealing the city's plastic bag ban, which was approved in 2020 and implemented in 2022.

City councilors voted 8-2 to repeal the city's ban on single-use plastic bags for retail sales on June 13. Another full council vote in favor will signal ratification.

Mayor Mitchell will veto local ban repeal

Mayor Jon Mitchell has said he would veto such a repeal vote. However, the council can override the veto with an eight-vote supermajority.

Some councilors have argued such a ban should be implemented on a statewide basis instead of by local communities working separately.

The proposed state plastic-ban bill would supersede local bans.

