Mass. Secretary William Galvin watching for impact of ex-dems in Super Tuesday elections

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling that restored former President Donald Trump’s name to the Colorado ballot makes it “all the more important” for voters to express their opinions in presidential primaries, Massachusetts’ elections chief said Monday.

Citing “significant” early voting numbers, Secretary William Galvin said his prognostication for “a reasonably good turnout” on Tuesday in the Massachusetts primaries could be “enhanced a little more” by the court’s Monday morning ruling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

