Mass. public housing tenants press for more money to fix up old buildings

BOSTON ― Residents representing the 70,000 people living in Massachusetts’ state-owned public housing units told legislators Monday that the stock is in dire need of improvements: windows, doors and elevators need fixing; generators must be purchased; and heating and cooling systems upgraded.

The tenants, members of the Massachusetts Union of Public Housing Tenants, also urged their lawmakers to support Gov Maura Healey’s $4 billion housing bond bill, as well as increases in funding for public housing authorities included legislative budgets.

Uptick in budgets for public housing

Both the governor and the House increased the allocation for public housing in their budget proposals to $112 million. The Senate, debating its proposed state spending plan this week, is discussing amendments that would boost that line item to $117 million.

The line item for housing had been stagnant for decades at $64.5 million; however between 2018 and 2023 it has risen to $107 million, a 65% increase over five years.

The two state-owned complexes in Webster – the 72 units of mixed residential housing at Golden Heights and the 30-unit Second Island family units – need fixes, said Frank Stefanik, who lives at Golden Heights.

Frank Stefanik, represented the tenants of the Webster Housing Authority at the first ever advocacy day for public housing tenants on Monday, May 20.

“The intercom and buzzer system isn’t working; people can’t buzz their home-health aides into their buildings,” Stefanik said. “If you can’t physically go open your door, and there is no buzzer, then the aides can’t get in.”

The Golden Heights complex was once dedicated to senior housing but now accepts all qualifying tenants regardless of age. The other Webster Housing Authority property, Second Island, a family complex, was constructed to house returning Word War II veterans.

“That’s how old the complex is. Last week, the power went out at Golden Heights,” Stefanik said, adding that residents who relied on an oxygen machine had to scramble to find a way to power it.

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll, D-Salem, with Rep. Carole Fiola, D-Fall River, greet Dave Underhill. newly re-elected chair of the Union of Public Housing Tenants and Ed Augustus, secretary of Housing and Livable Communities at the first ever advocacy day for public housing tenants on Monday, May 20.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, has indicated that legislators will be discussing Healey's bond bill soon. If passed, the plan would devote $1.6 billion to support the 43,000 units of housing owned by the state and managed by local housing authorities.

Ed Augustus, the state secretary of Housing and Livable Communities, promised the tenant representatives that the state would make policy changes. Federal authorities pay tenants a $25 monthly stipend to participate in housing issues, to run for tenant councils, facilitate dispute resolutions and create programming, among other activities. Augustus promised to bring the state payments, currently $6, up to the federal level.

Including tenants in rehabilitation and redevelopment of public housing

Augustus also promised that tenants will soon have a voice when housing authorities opt to reposition – a process for redeveloping a complex, sometimes with a commercial developer, that could result in market rate units within a housing authority property.

Augustus, who was appointed last spring, is in the process of visiting all 232 housing authorities in the state and has been to 40 of them so far. His most recent visit was to the Adams Housing Authority.

“It has afforded me great insight,” Augustus said. He said that during in-person visits he can ask questions and better understand the impact of the decades-long underinvestment in housing authorities on senior residents and the disabled.

“It makes me want to go out and improve the circumstances,” Augustus said. The state’s goal, Augustus said, is to ensure all residents are housed.

“The bond bill puts tools in our toolbox,” Augustus said, pointing to initiatives like the opt-in real estate transfer fee. If adopted, the measure would allow use of fees in a way that a community deems most beneficial – either to rehabilitate existing housing or create new units.

Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities discusses the proposed investment in public and private housing proposed by Gov. Maura Healey in a $4 billion housing bond bill and reflected in the state's FY2025 budget proposals at the first ever advocacy day for public housing tenants held Monday, May 20, 2024.

Massachusetts public housing units are estimated to be a $13 billion asset, according to Donna Reggio Lugo, of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. More than 50% of the units are 50 years old or older.

“We can’t afford to lose any units; we must maintain and upgrade what we have,” she said, adding that preservation of units is key. “Without the funding, the homes are at-risk, you are at-risk.”

Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll told the union representatives that safe, accessible housing contributes to better health overall, and can even influence education levels of residents.

“Housing, the lack of housing, the lack of affordable housing, is the number one issue in Massachusetts,” Driscoll said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Public housing tenants lobby day at Massachusetts State House