‘Mass mutilation campaign’: Men protest circumcision in Clovis and Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of anti-circumcision activists were in Clovis and Visalia on Wednesday to spread the message that “everyone has a right to their own body.” The Bloodstained Men and Their Friends‘ 13-day tour through California is designed to call attention to what they say is a “mass mutilation campaign.”

Harry Guiremand, who represents the group, says circumcising babies is essentially stealing a body part “from someone who’s unable to consent.”

“They’ve been a victim of a very cruel, violent attack on them when they were helpless to defend themselves,” said Guiremand.

The latest policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics on circumcision was issued in September 2012. The policy states that “evidence indicates that the health benefits of newborn male circumcision outweigh the risks,” citing benefits such as prevention of infections, cancer or some sexually transmitted infections. That policy expired in 2017 as per the American Academy of Pediatrics’ policy, “unless reaffirmed, revised, or retired at or before that time.”

Guiremand says it is important to note that the United States is the only country where the practice of circumcision is normal, but he says that doesn’t make it right.

“It was introduced to people here under false medical claims. And unfortunately, it’s continued.”

The Bloodstained Men live up to their name and sport white pants with red splotches. The splotches are meant to signify the severity of circumcision, according to the group, and Guiremand says the extreme imagery is necessary.

“You have to get people’s attention,” Guiremand said, “and you have to call out that this is an act of violence.”

Their first stop in the Central Valley is in Visalia with a protest at W. Walnut Ave and S. Mooney Blvd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; the group will then follow that with a protest in Clovis at Shaw Ave and Clovis Ave from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Guiremand says that the group’s protest will be peaceful despite the extreme imagery.

