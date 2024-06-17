Mass. municipal fire departments share $1M in state grants to promote fire safety ed

When Deputy Chief Glenn Johnson was a rookie firefighter 30 years ago he was put in charge of teaching the Auburn fire safety education programs; his role has changed over the years — now he determines the best use of state grant money that is dedicated to educating children and senior citizens essential fire safety skills.

“It’s a very important program,” Johnson said.

First things first.

In case of fire, the chiefs agree, the first thing to do is get out. The second, call 911.

Auburn is one of 214 municipal fire departments in Massachusetts that will share $1,138,565, with the city receiving $5,698 for its in-school programing and another $2,396 for its senior citizen programming. A dozen regional departments also received grants to continue fire safety programs within their jurisdictions.

“We use some of the funding to purchase materials for our school visits,” Johnson said. Department members visit the schools year-round to discuss fire safety with youngsters; firefighters also attend events directed at the municipality’s senior citizen population.

Firefighters will go to senior housing complexes, attend events at the senior center and partner with interested organizations to discuss fire safety and emergency measures. A portion of the funding is also set aside to install working smoke detectors in certain homes.

Over the years, he has noticed a difference in the number of calls for service and the outcomes of those calls.

“The earlier people call 911 to report an emergency, the better the health outcomes,” Johnson said, explaining that past generations of people were reluctant to call 911. “If my grandfather had been having a heart attack, he would not have called 911.”

That reluctance has disappeared.

All the children Johnson taught to stop, drop and roll, to make sure they have two ways out of their homes in case of fires, to practice EDITH (exit drills in the home) are adults now. And they have no problem dialing 911 in case of an emergency.

The Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) and Senior SAFE programs are a priority for the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, said Richard MacKinnon, president of the organization that represents more than 12,000 professional firefighters.

“It is one of the funding priorities of the organization; it puts firefighters in schools and in the community,” MacKinnon said.

The Worcester Fire Department has a different approach; going into each third-grade classroom every year to teach fire safety measures to eight- and nine-year-olds. Firefighters are also in the schools at other times, conducting fire drills and attending end of year field day programs.

“We send any company that’s available,” said Assistant Chief Adam Roche. The city received $10,200 for its school-based programming and another $3,099 for its senior outreach program. The city always sets aside a portion of the grant to purchase and install smoke detectors in homes where firefighters see a need.

Assistant Chief Adam Roche with the Worcester Fire Department's 95-foot Seagrave tower ladder truck.

“We place a heavy emphasis on smoke alarms, their proper placement and the proper type to have,” Roche said. Firefighters also discuss the need to identify two ways out of a dwelling and to make sure the exits are not blocked by furniture or other impediments to egress.

When discussing fire safety with older residents, firefighters stress home safety measures as well; to plug heavy-duty appliances, air conditioners, refrigerators and in the winter months, space heaters, only into dedicated wall outlets. And to ensure that they are not overloaded.

“We discourage the use of extension cords and power strips for appliances,” Roche said. “This grant funding allows us the opportunity install smoke alarms where there is a need and to maintain our education efforts in the community.”

The grants were announced earlier in June by the Healey/Driscoll Administration.

In discussing the grants to departments in his district, Sen. Michael O. Moore noted that, “Keeping the commonwealth’s most vulnerable populations safe is critically important and funding programs like these are an excellent way to raise awareness about what to do in case of a fire.”

Initiated in 1996 by the state, the curriculum is designed and distributed through the state Fire Marshall, Department of Fire Services. Since the beginning of the programs, the number of child fire deaths in Massachusetts has dropped significantly and in 2021 the state reached a two and a half-year mark without a child fire fatality, the longest period in the history of the state. In 2014, the Department of Fire Services launched the Senior SAFE grant program, to offer similar fire safety trainings to the state’s most vulnerable population, according to a release distributed by Rep. Michael Soter, R-Bellingham.

“I am extremely grateful to learn that our district has been selected to receive this funding,” Soter said. “The opportunity for the students in our district to learn the importance of fire safety is crucial to their safety and educating our district on the many preventative measures that can be taken will be beneficial to the safety of our community as a whole.”

Departments in Worcester County receiving grants include:

Blackstone Fire Department: $4,700; Senior SAFE $2,200

Grafton Fire Department: $$5,699; Senior SAFE $2,399

Medway Fire Department: $4,700; Senior SAFE $2,200

Shrewsbury Fire Department: $7,200; Senior SAFE $2,600

Uxbridge Fire Department: $4,700; Senior SAFE $2,200

Westborough Fire Department: $5,700; Senior SAFE $2,400

