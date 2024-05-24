Mass. Maritime Academy offshore wind training programs just scored $2M

BOSTON — Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute (NOWI) in New Bedford is one of several recipients of funds being given out by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) to support infrastructure, recruitment and training for the offshore wind industry, according the Healey-Driscoll Administration.

Bristol CC's New Bedford-based NOWI actually received two awards: one for $300,000, and another for $150,000, for a total of $450,000. The awards will, according to a press release, enable Bristol CC to add a number of courses to its program: Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), Global Wind Organisation (GWO) Control of Hazardous Energies, GWO Crane and Hoist Training, and Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET).

Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay will use $2,000,000 to design, permit, and build a HUET training unit — helicopter underwater escape training — in their existing Olympic-sized pool. HUET has become increasingly important to the offshore wind workforce as the frequency of use of helicopters to transport workers offshore has increased, according to the center.

According to the Healey-Driscoll Administration's release, the Offshore Wind Works Program — through which the monies were awarded — is aimed at helping Massachusetts "grow its local workforce to support the construction, assembly, deployment, installation, and operations and maintenance of offshore wind farms in southern New England."

"The grants will also support local manufacturing of offshore wind components and the related supply chain," the release reads. "With the construction of the Vineyard Wind 1 project well underway and the recent bids received under Massachusetts’ fourth competitive offshore wind procurement, the need for workforce development is greater."

The Vineyard Wind offshore substation, shown here on April 29, connects wind farm turbines to a cable that runs from the site 12 miles south of Martha's Vineyard to its land connection at Covell Beach in Centerville.

Mass. needs 34K+ more clean energy workers

“Massachusetts needs to mobilize over 34,000 additional workers to meet our climate goals, and offshore wind is poised to become our largest source of clean energy,” said MassCEC CEO Dr. Emily Reichert. “MassCEC is supporting this industry through key investments in infrastructure, innovation, and workforce development. We’re investing in offshore wind port infrastructure in New Bedford and Salem, and we’re investing in people through programs like Offshore Wind Works. The organizations awarded today are building an equitable workforce that will have the skills and talent to make Massachusetts the national hub for the emerging East Coast offshore wind industry.”

Get some industry background: New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal aims high as the planning process continues. What's next.

“From community colleges to unions, it’s imperative that we support the groups on the ground training the clean energy workforce we need to meet our climate goals,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll in the release. “This is going to be a workforce that reflects Massachusetts, and our Administration is hard at work paving new pathways to clean energy careers for young professionals, fossil fuel workers, and individuals from previously underserved communities.”

“From Amherst to Buzzards Bay, these organizations are driving the transformation of offshore wind careers, making them more accessible and attractive to job seekers in Massachusetts,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Offshore wind will provide clean energy to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the state, and the workers fueling this industry will be the heroes of our clean energy transition.”

Who else got funding through Offshore Wind Works?

Ironworkers Local 7 (Boston): $300,000

Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension (MassMEP) (Auburn): $300,000

Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) (Buzzards Bay): $2,000,000

North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund (NASCTF) (Millbury): $291,900

Semco Maritime Offshore Windservice (Vineyard Haven): $61,604

University of Massachusetts Amherst, Clean Energy Extension: $147,555

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Helicopter, water rescue training planned at Mass. Maritime Academy