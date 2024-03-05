Mass. man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

Mar. 5—A Massachusetts man could spend the rest of his life in state prison after being convicted of trafficking fentanyl in New Hampshire for years.

Jose Mitchell Marquez, 36, of Methuen was convicted in Belknap County Superior Court of transporting or possessing fentanyl with intent to sell, and four counts of knowingly selling fentanyl, all after having a previous felony drug trafficking conviction, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office. He was sentenced earlier this week to 15 years to life in state prison.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Attorney General's Drug Task Force that began a year ago and culminated in Marquez's arrest last May. Investigators seized more than 800 grams of fentanyl.

Authorities said Marquez "was responsible for distributing numerous kilograms of fentanyl throughout New Hampshire over a two-year period."

Officials from New Hampshire State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Tilton and Franklin police, and the Belknap County Attorney's ffice all worked on the investigation.

Attorney General John Formella praised the "tireless efforts" of those agencies to investigate and prosecute Marquez. And he said the Drug Task Force "remains committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks."

"Fentanyl is devastating too many families," he said.