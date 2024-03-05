Mass. man indicted for stealing money set aside for veteran suicide prevention

Mar. 5—A Massachusetts man was indicted in connection with defrauding a nonprofit health care provider by stealing money designated for reducing suicide rates among veterans, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday.

David Duren, 48, was indicted on wire fraud and federal program fraud charges. Duren was scheduled to appear in federal court in Concord Tuesday.

Duren oversaw a program funded by a $750,000 Staff Sergeant Fox Suicide Prevention Grant for a nonprofit health care provider in Nashua.

According to a complaint, Duren encouraged the nonprofit to hire a company called "E3 Foundation" to provide services funded by the grant.

"E3 Foundation was in turn purportedly led by a 'Dr. Michael Rapp,'" according to the news release. "However, unbeknownst to the health care provider, Duren controlled E3 Foundation and was pretending to be 'Dr. Michael Rapp' on emails and calls."

He fraudulently obtained nearly $50,000 and sought another $25,000 before being caught.

The money was never used for the programs, according to the news release.

Duren misused the grant money on personal purchases, including landscaping, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and payments to models on OnlyFans.com.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The charge of federal program fraud provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of the Inspector General and Federal Bureau of Investigation led the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen is prosecuting the case.