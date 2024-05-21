Mass. man indicted on drug charges

May 21—A Massachusetts man has been indicted on five counts of a sale of a controlled drug after an investigation involving the FBI, authorities said Tuesday.

William "Willy Wonka" Rodriguez, 53, of Lawrence, Mass., was indicted by the Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury on three counts of sale of a controlled drug for selling a quantity of suboxone to a confidential informant, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Rodriguez was also indicted on two counts of sale of a controlled drug for selling fentanyl in a quantity greater than five grams to a confidential informant, prosecutors said.

Investigators with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections in Berlin also assisted.