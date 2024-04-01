Mass. man charged after going over 100 mph on I-93, state police say

Apr. 1—A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving at speeds over 100 mph, state police said.

State police reported a gray 2020 Chevrolet Trax traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph while failing to maintain its lane of travel on Interstate 93 North in Londonderry at 2:29 a.m. Saturday.

A state trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver "continued at speeds over 100 mph and refused to stop," state police said in a news release.

Troopers pursued the vehicle, reporting the driver of the Trax allegedly "accelerated to a speed of 108 mph and operated erratically," state police said.

The vehicle continued north onto Interstate 293 in Manchester, where state troopers assigned to the Troop D barracks deployed stop sticks just north of exit 7.

The stop sticks successfully deflated two tires and the vehicle stopped at mile marker 9.2 on the northbound side of I-293 in Manchester, state police said

The driver of the Trax, identified by state police as Jonathen Petrie, 32, of Bedford, Mass., was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest, along with other violation-level offenses.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester District Court.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Guilbeault at (603) 223-4381 or alexander.r.guilbeault@dos.nh.gov.