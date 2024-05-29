How a Mass. Man Was Caught Allegedly Tricking His Ex-Girlfriend into Taking Pills to End Pregnancy

Robert Kawada, 43, is facing numerous charges including poisoning, assault and battery

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Robert Kawada

A Massachusetts man is accused of tricking his ex-girlfriend into taking medication to end her pregnancy.

Robert Kawada, 43, is facing charges of poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person and assault and battery on a household or family member in connection with the alleged activity.

Authorities claim Kawada, who was arrested last week, gave the woman medication he pretended were iron pills and vitamins. Authorities believe that at least one of the pills was the abortion drug Misoprostol.

The woman suffered a miscarriage after taking the medication.

"He would provide the victim with pills that he informed her were iron pills or other vitamins," prosecutor Jacob McCrindle alleged at Kawada’s arraignment Tuesday, per CBS News. "The defendant would also check the victim's mouth by pulling on the victim's cheek to make sure she had consumed the pills."

According to a police probable cause statement, Kawada and the woman dated for a few months before splitting up in March. She found out afterwards she was pregnant, per the statement, reports NBC Boston.

They met several times and he allegedly gave her pills he claimed were iron or vitamins, authorities say.

At one point, the woman alleged she got a call from a purported nurse from her health care provider who told her she needed to take more iron.

Kawada, she alleged, arrived after the call.

“The victim explained the call with the 'nurse' to Kawada, and Kawada informed her to take iron pills which he happened to have on him," the statement alleged, per WCVB.

Kawada allegedly told police he gave the woman vitamin C and iron pills he ordered from Amazon, according to the statement, per NBC Boston.

Authorities later discovered searches on Kawada’s cellphone that included "9-week aborted fetus pics," "telephone voice changer," "chewing Misoprostol," "criminal defense lawyer," "no reaction to misoprostol" and "iron deficiency anemia," according to the statement, WCVB reports.

Kawada pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, CBS News reported. He is being held in jail on $100,000 bail.

Kawada’s defense attorney Dmitry Lev told PEOPLE: "I decline to comment on the defendant’s position with respect to the case. The case is in the initial stages, and it is not appropriate for us to put out any other side of the story at this time."



