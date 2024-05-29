Mass. lottery launches new limited edition ticket to celebrate 50th anniversary of first ticket

The Massachusetts Lottery is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the world’s first instant ticket with the launch of ‘The Instant Game’ ticket.

‘The Instant Game’ is a $2 ticket named in honor of the original $1 ticket that debuted May 29, 1974.

“Over the last 50 years, instant tickets have become a leading product for lotteries across the country, and it all started here in Massachusetts,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “The new retro ticket is a fun way to celebrate this milestone and to recognize the significance of the original ticket on the entire industry.”

The Instant Game is a key number match style game, containing two “Winning Numbers” and 10 “Your Numbers.” According to the Mass. lottery, if one or more of “Your Numbers” match the “Winning Numbers,” the player wins the corresponding amount.

The game will also have four second-chance drawings and one final bonus drawing. Prizes in the second chance drawings range from $50 to $500.

In the final bonus drawing, four winners will be randomly selected to participate in a live event where one will win a $100,000 prize and three others will each win $5,000.

The game’s overall prize payout is 74.95% and the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 4.56.

The Instant Game ticket is now available at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

