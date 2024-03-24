Mass. library bomb threat hoax 'attempt to disrupt a pride event,' police say
Police said the incident remains under investigation, but immediate indications are that the threat was an attempt to disrupt a pride event being held at the library.
Police said the incident remains under investigation, but immediate indications are that the threat was an attempt to disrupt a pride event being held at the library.
Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers earlier this week.
This past week the first stadium built for women’s soccer opened its doors, packing the stands with fans eager to cheer on the home team: the Kansas City Current. As we sat there, 15 of the 17 original players from the first U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), we couldn’t help but swell with immense pride. Look at how far our sport has come and how many women it has lifted along the way.
Plus: other favorites on mega-sale right now, including sneakers, tops, shorts and more.
On March 11, a fizzy startup announced that it had raised $67 million at a $1.4 billion valuation and reached $263 million in sales in 2023. Did you guess that this startup is Liquid Death, a canned water company? Liquid Death has now raised more than $267 million in venture funding despite sitting in a category that doesn’t interest many investors.
Amazon's Spring Sale has discounts on Sony, Bose, Apple — and Prime membership can save you even more on select items.
Baskets and boxes and bins, oh my! These chic organizers will have your home looking tidier in a snap.
Score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
Stability AI founder and chief executive Emad Mostaque has stepped down from the top role and the unicorn startup's board, the buzzy firm said Friday night, making it the second hot AI startup to go through major changes this week. Stability AI, which has been backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue Management, doesn't have an immediate permanent replacement for the CEO role but has appointed its COO Shan Shan Wong and CTO Christian Laforte as interim co-CEOs, it said in a blog post. Stability AI, which has lost more than half a dozen key talent in recent quarters, said Mostaque is stepping down to pursue decentralized AI.
The Dukes earned a second-round matchup with Duke and showed why they were a popular upset pick.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
Donald Trump could net a $3 billion paper windfall after shareholders of Digital World Acquisition voted Friday to merge with his media business. But that may not solve his cash crunch.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. How some VCs are holding back an IPO rush: A recent Becca investigation unearthed an interesting finding, namely that it may not be the fault of late-stage founders that their companies are not going public.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the merger Three and Vodafone announced last year could lead to "substantial lessening of competition" and might conduct an in-depth investigation into the deal.
The small yet mighty appliance 22,000+ shoppers swear by is down to its lowest price in years, so chop, chop!
A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over a controversial Texas law that allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.
Today we learned that state departments of motor vehicles nationwide are linked up, and we know because this morning there was a problem that took the whole thing down.
Not interested in Amazon's big sale event? There are plenty of great tool deals to be had from Walmart. Here are some of our favorites!
Rails, a decentralized crypto exchange, has raised $6.2 million in attempts to fill the void FTX left behind after crashing in 2022, the startup’s co-founder and CEO Satraj Bambra exclusively told TechCrunch. The crypto community is watching Rails because it’s attempting to straddle the divide in crypto exchanges by building out both centralized and decentralized underlying technology. The capital is earmarked for engineering team hiring and expanding its licensing and regulatory strategy to make the exchange “fully compliant,” Bambra said.