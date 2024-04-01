Mass. lawmakers try to reach agreement on supplemental budget to shore up shelter system

BOSTON ― Massachusetts lawmakers on Monday launched the process of reconciling separate supplemental budget proposals filed last month, with the House proposing $245 million to fund the emergency shelter system through the end of June, while the Senate proposes $825 million to fund the system through the middle of next year.

House Ways & Means Committee Chair Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, left, his Senate counterpart, Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, and Sen. Cindy Friedman, D-Arlington, are among the legislators working to reconcile the two supplemental budget bills.

Both proposals would limit the amount of time families are allowed to stay in the shelters to nine months, with extensions under certain circumstances.

The House proposal would also extend certain pandemic-era provisions, such as allowing bars and restaurants to continue selling "to-go" cocktails and streamlining the application process for seasonal outdoor dining. While the Senate included changes to outdoor dining applications, the provision allowing the continued sale of cocktails "to-go" was missing from its version.

The attempt to find common ground is playing out against a backdrop of budget cuts announced in January by Gov. Maura Healey, soft tax revenue collections throughout the fiscal year that started July 1, and increasing dissatisfaction among the electorate with the financial burdens caused by the influx of migrants into Massachusetts.

Healey's office estimates the state will spend more than $900 million this fiscal year year to fund the shelters – or $2.5 million per day.

In October, Healey capped the system's capacity, saying the state lacked the space and the service providers to accommodate more than 7,500 families at one time. Healey created a wait list that averages around 700 families at any given time. Of the families housed in the shelters, close to half are new arrivals to the state.

Lawmakers have identified the state's transitional escrow fund, now at $863 million, as the source of the funding to pay for the shelter system. The escrow fund is not the same account as the state's rainy-day fund, which now contains $8 billion.

While the House budget only proposes funding the shelter system for the next three months, the Senate proposal would allocate money to the system through June 30, 2025. It would set funding at $75 million a month through June, $65 million a month through October, $55 million through December, $45 million through March 2025 and $35 million through June 2025.

Both supplemental budget proposals would limit the amount of time families can remain in the shelter system to nine months with certain exceptions.

The House would allow families of children with disabilities, pregnant and newly postpartum women and veterans, and people fleeing domestic violence to request a one-time, 90-day extension. The Senate would not limit the number of times those families could request to extend the length of their stays.

The Senate proposal also includes an amendment offered by Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury, to create a special commission that would review the safety practices and procedures at emergency shelters, including hotels and motels contracted by the state.

Lawmakers funded the emergency shelter system at $325 million in the initial budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. They added $250 million in the fall and $245 million more for a total of $820 million; Healey's office predicts the system will cost Massachusetts $932 million by July 1.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. lawmakers in talks on supplemental budget to shore up shelters