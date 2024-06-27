Mass. high court dismisses challenges to MCAS ballot question info

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. (Photo by Jennifer Smith)

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday dismissed two challenges to the description of a ballot question eliminating the 10th-grade MCAS as a high school graduation requirement.

The challenges, one from supporters and one from opponents of the question, took issue with the title and one-sentence statements summarizing what yes and no votes would mean. Both challenges claimed the information provided was misleading because not enough details were provided.

Supporters of the ballot question, which is backed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, objected because the materials failed to note that the high-stakes test would be replaced by a requirement that students complete coursework required by their school district.

The opponents objected because the materials failed to point out that the question would have the effect of eliminating any type of uniform statewide assessment as a graduation requirement.

The court ruling, written by Justice Gabrielle Wolohojian, did not dispute the claims of the two sides but said they did not rise to the level of being misleading or false. “These are not distinct regulatory features of the petition,” the decision said in reference what had been omitted. “The title and one-sentence statements do not need to describe every feature of the petition.”

The decision also noted that a petition and summary will also appear on the ballot containing the details and context the supporters and opponents of the ballot question were concerned about.

A footnote in the decision criticized the attorney general and secretary of state for not publishing the ballot materials earlier. The court urged the two officials to print the materials in January so any legal challenges can be handled “at a more orderly pace, and not, as here, at the proverbial eleventh hour.”

This article first appeared on CommonWealth Beacon and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

