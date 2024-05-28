Mass. fugitive known as ‘Bad Breath Rapist’ arrested after nearly 20 years on the run, source says

A Massachusetts fugitive known as the “Bad Breath Rapist” has been arrested after nearly 20 years on the run, a law enforcement source told Boston 25′s Bob Ward.

Tuen Kit Lee, who vanished during his rape trial in 2007, was captured in California after a lengthy manhunt that included work by U.S. Marshals, Quincy police officers, and a special task force, the source confirmed to Ward.

Lee, whose family owned the Kagawa restaurant in Quincy, raped a waitress from the restaurant after he broke into her home on Feb. 2, 2005.

Lee was masked, held the victim at knifepoint, zip-tied her to a bed face-down, and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators. He left the victim zip-tied to the bed where she was found several hours later by her boyfriend, who went to her house after being unable to reach her by phone.

Among the evidence establishing Lee as the assailant was his foul breath, which the victim recognized. Officials say he was subsequently dubbed by media as the “Bad Breath Rapist.”

Following Lee’s arrest in 2007, he posted $100,000 cash bail.

After he testified at trial in Norfolk Superior Court in 2007, Lee did not return to court for closing arguments where he was convicted in absentia and faces life in prison.

In August 2023, Massachusetts announced a $10,000 cash reward for tips leading to Lee’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

