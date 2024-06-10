Mass fish death in Mexico blamed on severe drought

STORY: :: Thousands of dead fish pile up on a dried-up lagoon in Mexico

:: Chihuahua, Mexico

:: Local officials blame an intense drought as temperatures have climbed above 104°F

:: June 7, 2024

The fish deaths at the Bustillos Lagoon, near the town of Anahuac in Chihuahua, came during long dry spells as temperatures have climbed above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The lagoon's water levels are dangerously low, officials said.

Some form of drought is afflicting nearly 90% of Mexico, the highest rate since 2011, according to government data. Chihuahua state has been hit particularly hard with most of its territory engulfed by the most extreme levels of dryness.