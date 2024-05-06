MASON — A member of the Mason Planning Commissioner has resigned amid allegations of drug possession and soliciting a child in Indiana.

Seth Waxman is charged with two felonies - child solicitation to engage in sexual intercourse and knowingly possessing a contraband legend drug. He also faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

The State Journal left an email message on Monday night for Waxman, who had been serving as the commission's vice chairperson until Monday.

Waxman entered a plea of not guilty in the Indiana court.

Mason Mayor Russ Whipple confirmed Waxman’s legal troubles in Indiana and said Waxman “resigned from the commission by email effective earlier this afternoon.“

“That is all I have to say about the matter,” Whipple said.

Waxman’s case had an initial court hearing Monday in Wells County, Indiana, south of Fort Wayne, according to online court records.

Online court records said Waxman appeared for his initial hearing Monday “via video from Wells County Jail.”

A bond was set but the court record did not list the amount. Waxman indicated to the court he will hire his own attorney.

An attorney was not listed for him in the record.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Mason planning commissioner accused of soliciting a child for sex