Mason official had generic Viagra, Plan B birth control when arrested for child solicitation

MASON — A former Mason planning commissioner who was charged with soliciting a minor last week in Indiana was caught in a sting arranged by a civilian sexual predator-chasing group, court records indicate.

In a document used to establish probable cause for criminal charges, a police officer testified Seth Waxman was arrested after going to a Walmart in Wells County, Indiana, on May 3 to meet a decoy he believed to be a 13 year-old girl.

The document indicates the meet was arranged by Predator Catchers Inc., which alerted police to the location and gave them a folder of evidence, including printouts of messages between Waxman and the decoy.

Subsequent police searches of Waxman, his vehicle and his hotel room uncovered generic Viagra, a bag of "mostly empty" pot gummies, Plan B birth control and camera equipment, according to court records.

Waxman, 49, was vice president of the Mason Planning Commission at the time, but resigned from that post on Monday afternoon, Mason Mayor Russ Whipple confirmed.

Waxman was charged in Wells County Circuit Court with child solicitation to engage in sexual intercourse and possessing a contraband legend drug (sildenafil), both felonies. He also was charged with possessing a controlled substance (testosterone), a misdemeanor.

Waxman has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He told the court he planned to retain an attorney, but none was listed for him in court records on Wednesday morning. He did not respond to an email message from the State Journal on Monday.

A total bond of $16,500 was set for Waxman, court officials said. It was unclear on Wednesday morning if he had posted bond, they said. A pre-trial hearing was set for June 26.

Predator Catchers Inc. is a group of volunteers "aiming to continue to learn and collaborate with local law enforcment, local prosecutors, and other groups working on this cause, on protecting our communities and youth against online child predators," according to its Facebook page.

An officer with the Bluffton Police Department, in Wells County, south of Fort Wayne, Indiana, said in a court document police were dispatched to a Walmart on the night of May 3 for a man trying to meet a 13-year-old girl. They found Waxman inside the store and arrested him, he said.

"I spoke briefly with the complainants, Predator Catchers INC.," the officer wrote.

"I recognized PCI President Eric Schmutte from previous incidents they had reported. Eric provided me with a folder of various printouts from messages and advised there would be further documentation provided on a Google Drive. I am familiar with PCI and Eric from previous incidents and know them to have documented dozens of child solicitations that have been convicted."

The folder contained photos of Waxman and "various explicit sexual comments" from Seth to "Katie," and Katie's age of 13 was discussed "various times," the officer said.

Jail staff found loose pills of generic Viagra while searching Waxman, according to the document. During a search of his vehicle, a GMC Acadia, they found "a mostly empty" package of THC gummies, along with several boxes of Narcan and an "old straw that appeared to have white residue," it said.

Waxman had checked into a local motel the night before, and he and "Katie" had discussed getting a room, the officer wrote.

Another 29 generic Viagra pills during a search of the room, he said, as well as a tripod for a camera or recording device, condoms, Astroglide lotion and the generic Plan B birth control drug Levonorgestrel 1.5mg.

Waxman, according to court records, refused to answer questions from the officer who arrested him. He also “refused to answer booking questions including medical conditions, any prescriptions, or possible suicidal ideations,” the officer wrote. He was taken to the emergency room and cleared before being returned to jail.

