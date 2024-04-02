MASON — A 47-year-old Mason man was charged Monday with five felony counts that stemmed from a Sunday evening, high-speed chase in rural Ingham County.

James Allen was arraigned Monday on charges of felonious assault, third-degree fleeing, assaulting and resisting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and methamphetamine possession.

According to Daenzer, two deputies in the same patrol vehicle attempted to pull over a black Chevy Impala around 7:50 p.m. Sunday on suspicions Allen had warrants issued against him.

The two vehicles were stopped in a driveway near the intersection of Every and Columbia roads in Vevay Township, when the Allen’s vehicle drove toward the patrol vehicle and sped away.

Allen fled, running stop signs, before stopping in the area of Frost Road in Williamston area, and he and a passenger ran from their vehicle.

Allen was taken into custody nearby. His passenger has not been found.

A judge set a $50,000 cash surety bond, said Capt. Andy Daenzer of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Allen did not have an attorney listed in District Court records.

Contact editor Susan Vela at svela@lsj.com or 248-873-7044. Follow her on Twitter @susanvela

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Mason man faces felony charges after fleeing police at high speeds