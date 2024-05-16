LANSING — A 19-year-old Mason man has pleaded guilty to two felony counts in connection with a crash that killed his sister and another 16-year-old girl last fall in Delhi Township.

Elijah Matthew Klages pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of operating under the influence causing death. In exchange, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office dismissed two counts of careless driving causing death.

The OWI charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Klages is scheduled for sentencing on July 15 before Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk.

The criminal case stemmed from an Aug. 26 crash near the intersection of Sycamore and Schoolcraft streets in Holt. Klages' sister, Lillian Klages, and Amanda Blue, both 16, were riding in a vehicle that struck two parked vehicles before crashing. Elijah Klages, who was 18 at the time, was identified as the driver.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. in a neighborhood south of Holt Road and west of Cedar Street. Elijah Klages was hospitalized with serious injuries. At the time, officials said they believed speed was a factor in the crash.

Prosecutors later charged a 19-year-old Mason man with furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with the crash. The charge was a misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail, officials said at the time.

It was unclear what happened with that case.

Lillian Klages and Amanda Blue both attended Mason High School.

About a week after the crash, thousands of people paid tribute to the girls at a football game between Mason and DeWitt high schools. Fans wore the girls' favorite colors of green and blue, and colored balloons were released in tribute during the second half of the game.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Mason man, 19, enters plea in Holt crash that killed 2 teen girls