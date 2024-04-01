Masked thieves shoot man during residential robbery in Sayville: police

SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot twice by thieves who broke into a Sayville home Sunday night during a small gathering, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Two men in masks broke into the Greenbrier Lane home through an unlocked side door around 11:40 p.m. and snatched phones, jewelry and money from people gathered in the house, according to police. As the robbers left, they shot a man who was entering the house, police said.

The man was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as the robbers fled, police said. No arrests had been made Monday morning, but police believed the house had been specifically targeted.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8542 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

