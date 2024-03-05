Masked suspect pulled gun at a Bibb County hotel, demanded money, sheriff’s office says

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a hotel.

The incident occurred Monday shortly after 9:30p.m. at the Woodspring Suites located at 4949 Harrison Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A masked suspect entered the Woodspring Suites and demanded money from the clerk, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect brandished a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money from behind the counter and fled the business, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black face covering.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or any information on this incident, is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.