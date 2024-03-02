Masked shooter in Fayetteville gas station slaying had been in store earlier without mask

A Fayetteville man who police allege wore a mask when he shot and killed someone outside a convenience store on Valentine's Day had reportedly shown his face 30 minutes earlier inside the store, according to an arrest warrant.

Tayshon Amonte Covington, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Donte Jemal Lucas, 36, outside the Time Saver at the corner of Shaw and Murchison roads Feb. 14.

The warrant states that surveillance video of the shooting shortly before 7 p.m. captured Lucas walking up to two men outside the business, one of whom had a bandana over his face, as if he were going to speak with them.

"Almost immediately, the black male wearing a blue and red facemask pulls a gun out of his pocket with his right hand and shoots Donte Lucas," the warrant states.

Court records state Lucas was shot in the forehead. He was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center later that night, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

View of the convenience store in the 5500 block of Murchison Road where a man was shot in the head, Feb. 14, 2024.

The surveillance video then showed the shooter running away as a black Chevrolet Tahoe that he arrived as a passenger in fled down Shaw Road, the warrant states. Investigators discovered when reviewing the footage after the killing that the shooter had entered the store 30 to 40 minutes earlier wearing the same clothing and the same face mask. During that visit, he'd taken the mask off at some point, according to the warrant.

Police also received Crimestoppers tips that identified the shooter by the name of "Lil Kodiak" and "Lil Black," and a search of law enforcement databases found that Covington's nickname was "Kodiak," the warrant states.

People familiar with Covington identified him as the person in the surveillance footage and photographs of Covington on Facebook matched the individual in the video, the record states.

The record did not state a motive in the killing.

Covington was arrested by U.S. Marshals and members of the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday about 1 p.m. at an apartment in Garner, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. At the time of his arrest, he was also served with a warrant charging him with failure to appear in Cumberland County court on a May breaking-and-entering charge.

He is being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.

