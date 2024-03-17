Masked man robs El Paso sweepstakes business at gunpoint on Alameda Avenue
A masked man armed with a revolver is wanted for robbing a sweepstakes business in the Lower Valley. The unsolved robbery is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.
The armed robbery took place at about 2 a.m. on March 7 at Blazing Sweepstakes, 7215 Alameda Ave. in the Hidden Valley area, east of Ascarate Park, police said. The robber was seen walking toward the business from Polo Inn Road.
The robber entered the business, pointed the gun at the cashier through a clerk window opening and demanded cash. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash as well as two cellphones from the cashier's desk.
The man wore a facemask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and tanned work boots or shoes.
Anyone with information on the identity of the robber may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. If a tip leads to an arrest, tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police seek masked man in Lower Valley robbery