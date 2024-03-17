Masked man robs El Paso sweepstakes business at gunpoint on Alameda Avenue

A masked man armed with a revolver is wanted for robbing a sweepstakes business in the Lower Valley. The unsolved robbery is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

The armed robbery took place at about 2 a.m. on March 7 at Blazing Sweepstakes, 7215 Alameda Ave. in the Hidden Valley area, east of Ascarate Park, police said. The robber was seen walking toward the business from Polo Inn Road.

A security camera image shows a masked man in a hooded sweatshirt suspected in an armed robbery at 2 a.m. on March 7 at Blazing Sweepstakes, 7215 Alameda Ave. near Polo Inn Road in El Paso's Lower Valley.

The robber entered the business, pointed the gun at the cashier through a clerk window opening and demanded cash. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash as well as two cellphones from the cashier's desk.

The man wore a facemask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and tanned work boots or shoes.

A security camera image shows a masked robber pointing a handgun at a clerk during an armed robbery at 2 a.m. on March 7 at Blazing Sweepstakes, 7215 Alameda Ave. in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Anyone with information on the identity of the robber may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. If a tip leads to an arrest, tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police seek masked man in Lower Valley robbery