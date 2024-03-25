Masked figure armed with crowbar ambushes trucker pulling over to rest, Florida cops say

A truck driver pulled over to rest, then someone armed with a crowbar and gun broke in and attacked, Florida authorities said.

Now, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible.

The attack occurred at roughly 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, about a 15-mile drive south of St. Augustine, on US-1, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver operating a semi-truck rig needed to rest, so he pulled off the side of the road near a vacant lot, deputies said.

That’s when a figure wearing a full-face mask, gloves and dark glasses entered the cab of the truck and attacked the driver, according to deputies.

The person pistol-whipped the driver in the head multiple times before taking his cash and cellphone and fleeing, authorities said.

The driver found his phone outside the truck and called 911, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office shared photos inside the truck showing the attacker holding a gun, but said the person was “completely covered.”

No one has been taken into custody as of March 25, a spokesperson for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News. The investigation is ongoing.

St. Johns County includes St. Augustine in north Florida, about a 40-mile drive southeast of Jacksonville.

