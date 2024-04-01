Masked burglars shoot Long Island man entering Sayville home

A man was shot on Long Island Sunday after arriving at a home being burglarized by a pair of masked suspects shortly before midnight.

The unidentified victim encountered the suspects as they were leaving a Sayville house where guests had just been robbed of cell phones, cash and jewelry, according to Suffolk County police.

“As the men were exiting the house through a side door, they encountered a man who was about to enter the house,” police said. “The burglar with the handgun shot him twice.”

Neighbors told News 12 the residence where Sunday’s 11:40 p.m. shooting happened frequently hosts poker games. Police reportedly responded to a 2010 burglary during a poker game involving the same homeowner, News 12 said.

Sunday’s robbery reportedly took place during “a small gathering” of an unspecified nature on Easter Sunday. Detectives believe the South Shore home was targeted.

The victim was is expected to survive. The shooter and their alleged accomplice fled the scene.