Masked bandits steal late-night food order

Caterina Sevares of Florida had a late-night craving for tacos on Feb. 13, so she did what many of us have done: She placed a DoorDash order. But when she opened the door to retrieve the Talkin' Tacos delivery, Fox 35 reported, she was met by a band of masked bandits — a trio of racoons that got to her meal first, eating everything but the tortillas. Sevares began to film the carnage but retreated once the racoons challenged her — one stood up on its hind legs while the other two stared her down. "Once they started hissing, I shut the door so fast. I was like, 'They can have the carne asada, it's fine,"' Sevares said. Talkin' Tacos caught wind of the bandits' antics after Sevares' story was posted on TikTok, and sent her a gift card for her troubles.

A warrant record

And you thought your glovebox full of unpaid parking tickets was impressive. The police arrested Ahyoka Keith, aka Carol Ann Sumner, on Feb. 16, two weeks after she was charged with an astonishing 322 felonies and 327 misdemeanors by the Spring Township police department in Bellefonte, Pa. Keith's 649 warrants were related to the theft of thousands of dollars from a relative.

Too drunk to get it

A 42-year-old resident of Ajax, Ontario, was arrested and charged with impaired driving on Feb. 20 at the Durham Regional police station, where he had driven to complain about his arrest for public intoxication from earlier that morning. The man asked to speak with a supervisor when he arrived at the station, but officers noticed he was intoxicated, and, after confirming he had driven himself, issued a breathalyzer test, which the man failed. His license was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

The need for speed

The Hockenheimring racetrack in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, was the setting for a Guinness World Record-setting run recently. The speed reached — 92.24 mph — might not sound so impressive, but Fulda University engineering student Marcel Paul attained that velocity in a toy car. Paul spent 10 months modifying the miniature Porsche with the goal of beating the 88 mph made famous by the time-traveling DeLorean DMC-12 in the "Back to the Future" movies, and in the process created the world's fasted ride-on toy car.

Very senior year

It's never too late to graduate, and Fred Allen Smalls of Georgetown, S.C., is proof. Smalls took the stage at Georgetown High School on Feb. 4, the day before his 106th birthday, to receive an honorary diploma at a ceremony that came to fruition largely due to the efforts of his granddaughter. Smalls completed eighth grade in the 1930s and moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked as a janitor and held several other jobs before beginning a career with the District of Columbia, eventually retiring during the John F. Kennedy administration. WPDE ABC 15 reported that the diploma was "something he's wished for most of his life." And the diploma wasn't the first time Smalls made recent news: In 2023, ABC News recognized him as the oldest Philadelphia Eagles fan.

