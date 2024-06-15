Mask, campaign finance bill heads to NC Governor’s desk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new bill in North Carolina could change the landscape of campaigning and elections.

It started as a bill limiting the use of masks during protests — until lawmakers added a revision concerning campaign finances.

“I think it definitely obscures the transparency because it allows what people refer to as dark money to come in, unlimited contributions without donor disclosure. Again, I think this is a matter of context,” says Dr. Susan Roberts, a political science professor at Davidson College.

She says it’s not the first time legislators have tucked away unrelated items in a piece of legislation.

In 2013, the North Carolina House passed a controversial bill 74-41 about two unrelated goals: it restricts access to abortion and increases safety for motorcyclists.

“Campaign finance law is never really neutral. And that’s one of the things that’s in this piece of legislation. Sometimes it depends on the context. And here the Republicans can do that. Whether or not this is something that benefits someone in the governor’s race is yet to be seen,” Dr. Roberts said.

The latest campaign finance records show Attorney General Josh Stein had raised $19.1 million as of February, with $12.7 million left to spend.

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson was millions of dollars behind with only $10.7 million raised in that same period, with $4.5 million left to spend.

“It will essentially level the playing field when it comes to outside groups that are going to be playing in various elections in the state,” says Republican Speaker of the House Representative Tim Moore.

“Well, we’re calling a foul because neither party should be hiding money and allowing mega-donors to pay to play,” says Ann Webb with Common Cause North Carolina.

The bill now goes to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk for his signature or veto. Republicans have veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly.

