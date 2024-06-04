Mashpee police open investigation into alleged assault, battery at high school

Police have opened an investigation into an alleged assault and battery involving two students in Mashpee Middle-High School, according to Mashpee Chief of Police Scott Carline in a statement on Tuesday.

The school resource officer was made aware of the May 25 incident, which was filmed and put on social media, Carline said in the statement.

The police department is working with Mashpee Schools Superintendent's Office and is consulting the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Carline said in the statement that he had no further comment.

In a call to the police department Tuesday, Carline was not immediately available.

