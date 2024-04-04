Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Maserati MCXtrema: Track-Only Supercar Enters Final Testing Phase

In Modena, Italy, Maserati gears up for the release of its latest adrenaline-inducing masterpiece, the MCXtrema. Designed to push the boundaries of performance and luxury, this track-only marvel is poised to captivate automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

Unveiled during the prestigious Monterey Car Week last summer, the MCXtrema represents the epitome of Maserati's engineering prowess and dedication to excellence. With only 62 units slated for production, each exemplifies exclusivity and sophistication.

Unlike its street-legal counterpart, the MCXtrema is engineered solely for the track, bypassing conventional racing regulations to offer unparalleled performance. Maserati's innovative MCXperience program accompanies the vehicle, providing owners with bespoke services ranging from driver coaching to logistical support.

Further elevating the MCXtrema's allure is Maserati's MCXlusiva customization program, granting owners the opportunity to personalize their cars with unique accents and features. From preset options to the bespoke "Beastspoke" package, each MCXtrema promises individuality and distinction.

Underneath its carbon-fiber exterior lies a powerhouse: a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine tuned to unleash a staggering 730 horsepower. Combined with advanced aerodynamics, adjustable suspension, and precision engineering, the MCXtrema promises an unmatched driving experience.

Production of the MCXtrema is entrusted to Maserati's renowned Fuoriserie department, known for its meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail. With the MCXtrema leading the charge, Fuoriserie hints at a future brimming with bespoke automotive marvels.

While the MCXtrema marks Maserati's latest foray into track-focused supercars, it pays homage to its illustrious heritage, echoing the legacy of the MC12 Versione Corse. With its impending debut, the MCXtrema is poised to leave an indelible mark on the automotive world, setting new standards for performance and exclusivity.

