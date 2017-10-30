Masakadza's 147 takes Zimbabwe to 326 against West Indies

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Hamilton Masakadza's 147 gave Zimbabwe a fighting chance of drawing the series against West Indies as the opener led the home team to 326 all out in its first innings on Day 2 of the second test on Monday.

West Indies reached 78-1 at stumps in its first-innings reply, with Kieran Powell 43 not out.

Masakadza had support from Sikandar Raza, who made 80, as Zimbabwe posted a respectable total, although the pitch at Queens Sports Club is traditionally a good wicket for batting. Masakadza and Raza had a 90-run partnership for the fifth wicket following on from Masakadza's 142-run stand for the fourth wicket with PJ Moor (52) on Day 1.

Masakadza fell to legspinner Devendra Bishoo (2-82) after a marathon six-hour innings that included 16 fours and two sixes. Kemar Roach was West Indies' best bowler with 3-44, while Shannon Gabriel collected 2-64, including the important wicket of Raza.

West Indies cut Zimbabwe's lead to 248 by the close, thanks to Powell and 32 from Kraigg Brathwaite. Brathwaite was out two overs before stumps, caught by Masakadza at slip off legspinner Graeme Cremer.

West Indies won the first of two tests in Bulawayo by 117 runs.