Maryville College 'genuinely sorry' it won't host Blount Pride again this year

Blount Pride is looking for a site to host its 2024 celebration after organizers were unable to reach an agreement with Maryville College about drag performances.

Maryville College reiterated its commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ community members but couldn't come to a rental agreement with Blount Pride. The college, which has ties to the Presbyterian Church, wrote in an extensive Instagram post that the "legal wrangling, media attention and protests" from the 2023 celebration ended up being stressful and disruptive.

Last year's event made headlines around the country when a federal court blocked Blount County law enforcement from using Tennessee's new anti-drag show law to stop the performances.

"The college is genuinely sorry that an agreement could not be reached for the Blount Pride event to occur on campus again this year, and we have offered to serve as a sponsor for the event once another venue is secured," college leaders posted.

Blount Pride organizers said in a statement they were asked to exclude drag from the 2024 festival, but they see it as an essential part of celebrating Pride.

"Preserving drag performance at Pride festivals sends a signal of safety to LGBTQ+ people, especially trans and nonbinary folks. If we say 'no drag,' we tell them they are safer at home," organizers wrote.

Now, they're working with the city of Maryville to secure a different location, possibly the same one used for the 2022 Blount Pride festival.

What is the Tennessee drag law?

Tennessee's anti-drag law has been deemed unconstitutional by federal judges not once, but twice.

In March 2023, Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a measure to prohibit performances that are “harmful to minors” under the state obscenity law, including those by “male and female impersonators,” in public or in the presence of anyone under the age of 18. The law did not explicitly mention drag shows, but it got introduced after a flurry of controversy over drag performances in Tennessee.

House sponsor Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, filed the bill after he fought against a public Pride drag show in Jackson. During floor debate, Todd suggested the drag show was inherently inappropriate for minors.

In Knox County, one commissioner tried to pass a similar resolution "protecting the innocence of children." It failed because commissioners said it could create a host of unintended consequences, such as restricting parental decision-making and harming institutions such as the historic Tennessee Theatre, which hosts a Christmas-themed drag show.

What happened at Blount Pride 2023?

Blount Pride 2023 was planned for the Clayton Center for the Arts in September, and included a drag show. Days prior, organizers received a letter from Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond outlining the state's anti-drag law and stating violations could result in prosecution.

Desmond said in an email to Knox News that the purpose of the notice was to give people "reasonable and fair notice that there is a criminal statute that is still in effect in this jurisdiction."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed a complaint Aug. 30 in the Eastern District of Tennessee federal court on behalf of Blount Pride and Christian artist and drag performer Flamy Grant. ACLU of Tennessee legal director Stella Yarbrough said in a written statement that Desmond’s attempt to enforce the law is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution.

Federal Judge Ronnie Greer ruled Sept. 1 that the Blount DA and police chiefs cannot interfere with the festival, including by discouraging the venue host it.

Where are other Pride celebrations in the region?

While Blount Pride is securing a location, here are ways to celebrate in Knox County.

One Knox's Knoxville Pride Night is at 7 p.m. June 8 at the Regal Soccer Stadium, 2317 Stephenson Drive, Knoxville

Pride Night Market is at 6 p.m. June 14 at South Press coffee, 3615 Chapman Highway, Knoxville

UNI-Tea is at 1 p.m. June 22 at the Tennessean Hotel, 531 Henley St., Knoxville

Tennessee is among the least friendly states towards members LGBTQ+ community, assessment shows

For the last six years, Out Leadership’s State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index has measured the impact of state government policies and prevalent attitudes on the LGBTQ+ community, weighing factors such as support for young people and families, health access and safety, political and religious attitudes, work environment and employment and nondiscrimination protections.

According to Out Leadership's index, Tennessee scored a lowly 34 out of a possible score of 100 on the index, making the state a high risk for the LGBTQ community.

While 6.3% of Tennessee residents identify as LGBTQ+, Tennessee is one of the frontrunners in anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes in the nation.

Each state is given scores out of 20 in individual categories. For these categories, the highest Tennessee scored was a 9.4.

Legal and nondiscrimination protection: 2

Youth and family support: 9.4

Political and religious attitudes: 7.6

Health access and safety: 6

Work environment and employment: 9

Since 2015, Tennessee has enacted 21 anti-LGBTQ+ laws which "discriminate against LGBTQ+ people in education, gender-affirming healthcare, legal status, and adoption and foster care."

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

