Marysville School District declared ‘financially insolvent’ by the state

More changes are coming to the Marysville School District, as it continues to struggle with a budget crisis.

Last August the district entered into binding conditions with the State, as it worked to navigate a 28-million-dollar deficit.

This week, the state called the district ‘financially insolvent’ and ordered that a financial oversight committee intervene.

In a letter to the Marysville School District this week, Chris Reykdal, who heads the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) wrote ‘I will be convening a Financial Oversight Committee…and make recommendations on a path forward for financial stability.’

In the letter, Reykdal wrote that a series of issues within the district and their budget proposal to the state ‘lead me to the conclusion that MSD is unable to fully comply with its plan to regain financial stability.’

Moving forward, he says the Committee will make a recommendation on next steps, ‘which may include corrective actions, placing the district under enhanced financial oversight, and/or dissolution of the district.’

Becky Roberts with the Marysville Education Association, calls the dissolution of the district a ‘worst case scenario,’ and “highly, highly unlikely.”

“The Financial Oversight Committee will provide the district with additional oversight, guidance, and recommendations, and I feel the district will benefit from this action,” says Dr. Zac Robbins, the Marysville Superintendent.

“The district takes the binding conditions very seriously and will continue to work hard to meet each of the required conditions.”