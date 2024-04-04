Marysville housing project awarded tax credit for low-income housing

A Maryvsville housing project has been awarded a tax credit to help pay for the construction of a new low-income housing project for the elderly.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wills Manor, under development by Cove Investments, will receive $1,489,497.

A site plan for a 48-unit apartment structure, dubbed in planning documents as Wills Senior Housing, would situate the development on four acres beside Vicksburg Halls in Marysville. Renderings are done by Fusco, Shaffer & Pappas, Inc.

The project was one of 22 similar to receive a tax credit through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

"These investments will create more than a thousand new homes, expanding supply and driving down costs for working class Michiganders," Whitmer said in a news release announcing the funds.

According to the news release, Wills Manor will include 48 housing units for the elderly, 18 of which will receive vouchers from the Port Huron Housing Commission. About 15% of the units will be prioritized for residents with tenant-based rental assistance.

More: 48-unit senior housing development could go up next to Vicksburg Halls in Marysville

James Dewey, executive director of the Marysville Housing Commission, said Wills Manor will be located at 1100 New York Ave, in a lot near Vicksburg Hall. With funding secured, construction will begin next year and the property will open sometime in 2026.

The Marysville City Council greenlit the project in December to address a housing shortage within the city.

Site plans indicated the building will be two-stories tall and share a drive with Vicksburg Hall. The building would have 44 single-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments.

“I wish it was 148 units instead of 48 units. But it’s a start,” Marysville City Manager Randy Fernandez said when the project was approved.

The tax credit is expected to create two permanent jobs and 117 temporary jobs.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority grants low-income hosing tax credits through a competitive application project. The applicant is allowed to claim the tax credit against their tax liability annually for up to 10 years.

"We’re grateful to our partners in development and construction for making these deals happen, helping build communities our neighbors are proud to call home,” Tony Lentych, MSHDA chief housing investment officer, said in the news release.

Cove Investments did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marysville housing project awarded tax credit for low-income housing