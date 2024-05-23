Marysville fourth graders take over city's police, fire departments for Bike Rodeo

Gardens Elementary School fourth grader Jase Haddix, 10, putting out a fire at the Marysville Bike Rodeo on May 23, 2024.

On Thursday morning, more than 200 Marysville fourth graders rode their bikes to the Marysville Department of Public Safety for the annual Bike Rodeo.

The Bike Rodeo has been an annual partnership event between Marysville Public Schools and the Marysville police and fire departments. School Resource Officer TJ Williams has been an organizer for a few years.

"The kids have a lot of fun," Williams said. "They just love it."

Fourth graders from Gardens Elementary School riding their bikes to the Marysville Police Department for the annual Bike Rodeo on May 23, 2024.

The event has been a tradition for the police and fire departments and school district for at least 30 years.

Fourth graders from Gardens, Morton and Washington elementary schools arrived at the Marysville Police Department a little after 9 a.m. with a bike escort. The students spent the majority of the school day with police officers and firefighters.

The students went through multiple stations to learn about fire and general safety. Such stations included a smokehouse trailer, where the students learned how to safely exit a smoke-filled building and a fire extinguisher station, where they learned how to put out a fire.

Washington Elementary School fourth graders at the Marysville Bike Rodeo on May 23, 2024.

The students also got to watch a demonstration from the Marysville canine officers.

Marysville Superintendent Shawn Wightman said the school district partners with the police department for this event because it believes in community collaboration. He said by teaming up with the local police department, the district can ensure the young riders receive expert guidance on bike safety and traffic rules.

Marysville Fire Department firefighter Kyle Csiki demonstrating how to use a fire extinguisher to Marysville fourth graders on May 23, 2024.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about bike rodeo," Wightman said. "This event is a treasured tradition for our fourth-grade students in Marysville. We are grateful for the volunteers who assist the police department for this special day."

Two fourth graders from each school won a free bike through a raffle. All the students then rode their bikes back to their schools to finish out the remainder of the school day.

