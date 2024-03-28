Marysville deputy chief retires after nearly 25 years

After nearly a quarter of a century on the job, Marysville Public Safety Deputy Chief Edward Gerrow is ready to move on from his career in law enforcement.

During a Marysville City Council Meeting Monday, Gerrow received a certificate of appreciation from Mayor Kathy Hayman honoring his years of service to the department, with several of his colleagues applauding him from the audience.

"I have had the opportunity over the last few weeks to speak with many in your department, and (there was) nothing but praise," Hayman told Gerrow just before presenting him the award. "You were a role model. You set the bar high, you led by example, you moved this department forward and you've really established a legacy for them to follow and we will certainly, certainly miss you."

Gerrow started working for the Marysville Department of Public Safety on Aug. 16, 1999, and officially retired on March 1.

Gerrow career began with the Detroit Police Department in 1989. His time there came to an abrupt end in 1991 when Gerrow was one of 500 officers laid off by the city due to budget cuts.

The Port Huron Police Department hired Gerrow shortly after, a nice transition given he had worked for the department as a cadet. Gerrow stayed there until he took a job with the Marysville Police Department.

Leaving was a difficult decision, Gerrow said, but the retirement package he was offered was too good to turn down.

For 15 years Gerrow worked as an officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014 and decided to undergo training as a firefighter, a move that gave him an understanding of the other side of public safety that would guide him during his time as deputy chief.

Even before he started as a Marysville police officer, Gerrow said he "kind of fell in love with the town."

"Marysville is very special to me," Gerrow said. "I didn’t grow up in this town, but I see why a lot of people who grow up there stay there. In Marysville, you’re not just as number. "

He's not completely retiring yet, instead taking a job with Towbook Management Software, a private company based in St. Clair that develops software for directing tow company calls. Gerrow said he will work as a consultant for coordination with law enforcement.

"I'm not going anywhere," Gerrow said at the city council meeting Monday. "I'm staying in town because I love it and I'm going to continue to be very positive for this city."

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marysville deputy chief retires after nearly 25 years