Maryland weather: Warm and sunny Tuesday, chance of showers overnight in Baltimore area

Warming up from a late-April frost advisory, temperatures are expected to reach the 70s Tuesday amid sunshine in the Baltimore area.

A frost advisory was in place across most of Maryland until 8 a.m. Tuesday due to overnight temperatures as low as 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunny weather is expected as the frost thaws.

A high of 73 is forecast for Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon. Columbia should see temperatures of about 71 degrees. In Towson and points north, it might only get up to 69 degrees.

A chance of showers is expected overnight into Wednesday morning. The 30% chance of rain will accompany fast winds on Wednesday before clouds clear up for a mostly sunny day with a high of 74.