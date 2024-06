TechCrunch

Stock-trading app Robinhood is diving deeper into the cryptocurrency realm with the acquisition of crypto exchange Bitstamp. Robinhood on Thursday said it expects the final transaction value to be around $200 million, and the deal to close in the first half of 2025. Robinhood is known for its stock-trading services, allowing ordinary consumers to invest in some of the world's largest publicly-traded companies, but it has been moving further into crypto territory over the years.