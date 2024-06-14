Maryland weather: Sunny weekend ahead, temps to climb to mid-90s next week

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s over the weekend as Baltimore welcomes visitors for Fleet Week, the Orioles’ series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and auto show. Next week, several days of hot, humid weather are expected.

Some rain and thunder is forecast to begin after 5 p.m. in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after Friday’s temperatures reach 93 degrees. Temperatures should drop slightly for the weekend after the scattered thunder and showers, which are expected to bring between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies are expected to stay sunny throughout the weekend, with a high of 87 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday.

But temperatures are forecast to climb Monday to a high of 94, and 97 on Tuesday. A high near 94 is expected on Wednesday, Juneteenth, and 97 degrees on Thursday. The hot weather is expected to match with rising humidity, resulting in heat indices above 100 degrees each afternoon Tuesday to at least Thursday, according to the weather service.