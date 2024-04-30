Maryland weather: Sunny and warm weather expected, though rain possible Tuesday afternoon

It’s expected to be mostly sunny and warm throughout the Baltimore area on Tuesday, though a chance of showers is possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 87 degrees at BWI Marshall Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Monday’s Code Orange air quality alert ended at midnight.

A slight chance of showers is forecast beginning at 2 p.m., with thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m. A 20% chance of precipitation is expected throughout the afternoon, turning into a 40% chance Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A chance of showers is also expected Wednesday morning, with a 30% chance of precipitation until 2 p.m. Otherwise, it’s expected to be partly sunny with a high of 81 degrees.

Temperatures are predicted to drop further throughout the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday and in the mid-60s on Saturday amid another chance of showers.