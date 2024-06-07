Maryland weather: Sunny skies return following tornadoes and severe thunderstorms

Sunny skies are set to return for the weekend after the Baltimore area experienced four tornadoes and severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Weather experts said the rare string of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in Maryland Wednesday night could be the opening act for a busy summer storm season ahead.

The National Weather Service forecasts Friday to have sunny skies with a high near 84 with wind gusts up to 22 mph. At night, temperatures will drop to a low near 58 while there is a northwest wind around 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday is expected to have a high near 83; at night, temperatures will be around 63.

On Sunday, NWS forecasts a high around 85, but after 2 p.m., there will be a slight chance of showers. At night, there will continue to be a 30% chance of showers until 8 p.m. while temperatures drop to a low around 61.

Similarly, Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 81, and at night, temperatures will drop to a low around 58. But, there will be a 30% chance of showers from 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

The slight chance of showers will continue throughout Tuesday while temperatures reach a high of 79. Going into Wednesday, the NWS forecast a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

