Maryland weather: Showers expected to continue through Preakness weekend

After heavy rain on the primary election day, light showers are expected to continue through Baltimore’s Preakness weekend.

The National Weather Service forecasts patchy fog Wednesday between 10 and 11 a.m., and in the afternoon, drizzling showers are likely after 2 p.m. as temperatures climb to a high near 66 degrees.

By 11 p.m., chances of showers will drop 30%, and temperatures will be hit a low around 56.

Thursday is expected to have wind gusts up to 22 mph and a slight chances of showers after 2 p.m., while temperatures reach a high in the mid-70s. At night, it will be partly cloudy with a low in the 50s.

Going into the weekend, Friday will have temperatures in the high 70s with a slight chance of rain between 2 and 8 p.m.

After that, chances of rain rise to 50% with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday, the Preakness Stakes are forecast to have temperatures in the low 70s with a 60% chance of showers. Following Preakness, there’s a 40% chance of showers and temperatures in the low 70s continuing into Sunday.